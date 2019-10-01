President Akufo-Addo Still Running Family And Friend’s Government – Kwaku Boahen

Deputy Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anthony Kwaku Boahen, says President Akufo-Addo is still running a family and friend’s government hence lack of development in the country.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has equally accused President Akufo Addo of running a government of family-and-friends.

According to him, the President is only employing his ex-girlfriends and family members into his government.

He said Nana Addo has about 65 relatives employed into various positions in the current administration.

“We the NDC are increasingly surprised that the change in government from NDC to NPP seems to repeat mere changes to personalities occupying high offices and positions of trust in our land and not change in the substantial matters of reorientation.” Kwaku Boahen told Lawyer Ohene Gyan on Pae Mu Ka on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7.

“How does a strictly partisan NPP local government ensure that all Ghanaians get the opportunity to participate in it?”

“President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government will go down in history as the most corrupt and nepotistic government in the history of Ghana. He insisted that President Nana Akufo-Addo has failed to live up to his promise and is now running “friends and family government.”

Mr. Kwaku Boahen said, for a party that accused the erstwhile Mahama administration as being a ‘friends and family government’, this is unacceptable.

The Government has come under intense criticism in the past few weeks for doing very little to tackle corruption in the country.

The current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government used the designation “Friends and Family Government” (FFG) extensively against the then National Democratic Congress (NDC) government led by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama in their campaign to gain political power.

By : Richard Obeng Bediako / Kingdom 107.7 FM / Kingdomfmonline.com / Ghana / 2019