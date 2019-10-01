Sexuality Education Will Not Promote Foreign Culture – Deputy Education Minister

Gifty Twum Ampofo

The Deputy Minister of Education and MP for Abuakwa North Constituency in the Eastern Region, Hon. Gifty Twum Ampofo, has quashed reports in the media that the newly introduced Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) into the Ghanaian curriculum will promote foreign culture.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) is set to introduce a new curriculum that will educate students on their sexuality right from the lower primary level.

But this has been met with severe resistance with claims that the new curriculum will be a means of introducing the Ghanaian child to gay rights.

” The introduction of the CSE programme will not promote foreign culture and will not enhance gay rights in anyway,”Hon. Gifty Twum Ampofo exclusively told Lawyer Ohene Gyan on Pae Mu Ka on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7.

The Ghana government and United Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) launched the CSE programme which the GES said: “does not seek to throw out the advocacy for sexual abstinence but rather seeks to reinforce it.”

The GES explained that the member states of the United Nations are mandated to roll out CSE in accordance “with their cultural norms and values.”

By : Richard Obeng Bediako / Kingdom 107.7 FM