N/R: Interior Minister Commends REGSEC For Calm

The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, has commended the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) for the peace and improved security in the region.

According to him, the various security agencies were collaborating in various operations to ensure that the current peace in the region was sustained.

The minister made this known when he toured the various security agencies under his ministry in the Northern Region.

He noted that citizens cannot benefit from the flagship programmes by government if there was no peace in the region.

Mr. Dery said President Akufo-Addo was still committed to ensuring peace across the country.

“Since 2017, the security services have been supported to improve their output,” he said.

Responding to recent car snatching cases in the region, he indicated that the security agencies have developed a strategy to tackle car snatching in the region which resulted in the retrieval of two vehicles recently.

