NUGS Members Reject Newly Proposed Constitution

Members of the National Union of Ghana students have raised concerns about a proposed new constitution by their executives. Below is a press release by members to express their disapproval of the constitution.

Below is the full statement:

WE ARE AGAINST THE IMPOSITION OF A NEW NUGS CONSTITUTION – CC MEMBERS.

We bring you special greetings from the various institutions under the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS).

We the Central Committee (CC) Members of the union cannot watch the Co – Executives who are chairing meetings move and second a motion for the acceptance of a smuggled legal framework (constitution).

We see this act of the executives as breach of law, abuse of office, and disrespect for student leaders whom they’re serving.

Without mincing words, we unequivocally reject the so called new constitution which is filled with inconsistencies, repetitions and errors.

We the leaders of the various institutions shall never be bullied into silence. We are hereby giving the Co Executives a 48 hour ultimatum to withdraw the imposed constitution and apologise to us or face our wrath.

For more details, contact

1. Prince Agyemang Duah, (Christian Service University, Kumasi) – 0247559994

2. Fred Parker, (KNUST local NUGS President).

0554281564

---HarryGraphic