CSE Brouhaha: Kofi Bentil Applauds GES For 'Tactical Retreat...

Vice-President of IMANI Ghana Kofi Bentil has applauded the Ghana Education Service (GES) for beating “a tactical retreat” over plans to introduce Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) after it sparked public outrage.

After widespread criticisms over the plan, the GES has said it has not approved a document titled “proposed guidelines for Comprehensive Sexuality and Reproductive Health Education in Ghana.”

One of the goals of the guidelines is to teach school children to “nurture positive attitudes such as “open-mindedness”, the “concept of gender” “courtship”, “unintended pregnancy”, “abortion” and “respecting gender differences”.

Kofi Bentil speaking on the Joy FM Super Morning Show Tuesday, called the document on CSE “a Trojan horse”, explaining it is a subtle conditioning of pupils to explore lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) lifestyles.

He said CSE has been “dressed as sex education” but it is not, explaining it is rather a persuasive teaching of children about controversial matters such as “gender choices” linked to transgender.

Even liberal countries that accept LGBT, he said, have a problem with introducing school children to Comprehensive Sexuality Education.

The Ghana Education Service has said it wants to insert into the guidelines a phrase that says students will be taught the subject “within the acceptable cultural values and norms of Ghanaian society”.

Kofi Bentil rejected this explanation insisting Ghanaians are “not naïve.” He explained that CSE is a global brand which Ghana cannot deviate from in its implementation.

“You cannot look at a Trojan horse and call it a toy,” he said.

President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has warned against introducing CSE in public schools and has threatened a demonstration.

Its president, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso has described CSE as Comprehensive Satanic Engagement.

---myjoyonline