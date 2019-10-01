Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen Meets Canadian Business Executives

Ghana's trade and industry minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, has joined President Nana Akufo-Addo, in holding talks with Canadian business executives.

The talks were held during a business luncheon in Toronto recently.

The Minister seized the opportunity to market Ghana's flagship One District, One Factory Policy and the 10-points industrial agenda.

He presented business and investment opportunities in Ghana to the Canadians and encouraged them to choose Ghana as their preferred investment destination in Africa.