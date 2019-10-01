Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen Meets Canadian Business Executives By News Desk 1 HOUR AGO ECONOMY & INVESTMENTS Ghana's trade and industry minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, has joined President Nana Akufo-Addo, in holding talks with Canadian business executives.The talks were held during a business luncheon in Toronto recently.The Minister seized the opportunity to market Ghana's flagship One District, One Factory Policy and the 10-points industrial agenda.He presented business and investment opportunities in Ghana to the Canadians and encouraged them to choose Ghana as their preferred investment destination in Africa.
