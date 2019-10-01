Presidential Staffer Fired

Information reaching modernghana.com reveals that the Director of Political Affairs at the Presidency, Manaf Ibrahim has been fired.

In a letter sighted by modernghana.com, the dismissal is effective 30th September, 2019, and signed by Augustine Blay, Secretary to the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“I have been directed to inform you that your appointment as Director of Political Affairs at the Vice President’s Secretariat has been terminated effective 30th September 2019,” the statement said.

The letter directed the Political Affairs to arrange for the return of all official equipment, property and documents in his possession.

“Please arrange for the return of all official equipment, property and documents in your possession. I will like to thank you for your service during your period of employment”

It further indicated that “Notwithstanding the termination, you are still under the obligation of confidentiality that you sign during your employment.”

Reasons necessitated the move is unclear however it is alleged to be linked to the wrangling in the Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region inter alia an MP ambition or the Presidency sources say.