Sunyani Technical University Council Confirms Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah As VC

The Governing Council of the Sunyani Technical University has appointed Professor Ing. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, a renowned Civil Engineer and erudite scholar, as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University while the Mr. Samuel Ankama Obour and Mr. Prince Menzo have also been retained as the Registrar and the Director of Finance, respectively.

This followed the acceptance of the recommendations by the Search Committee set up by the Council earlier this year.

The Chairman of the University’s Governing Council, Ing. Dr. Kwame Agyeman Boakye, announced this at the Council’s Special Meeting in Sunyani held on Thursday September 26, 2019.

Announcing these appointments, Ing. Dr. Agyeman Boakye congratulated the three distinguished individuals and asked them to work harder in the years ahead.

“We look forward working with you to continue with you but please don’t just continue but operate at even higher level. We’re all going to support you so that the institution will move to a notch higher level”, the Council Chairman said.

Professor Ing. Adinkrah-Appiah, on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the Council Chairman and the entire membership of the Council for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to champion the progress of the University at all times.

“For the past three years that we have acted as Care-taker administrators, you have found it appropriate to confirm us as the key officers (the Vice-Chancellor, the Registrar and the Director of Finance) of the university. We appreciate your efforts”, he said.

“What I want to say is that this is a vote of confidence in us and we want to pledge to you that we are going to do more to see this University developing to the highest level as everyone expects of it”, the newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor added.

Prior to his appointment as Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ing. Adinkrah-Appiah was the Interim Vice-Chancellor of the institution, having served in that capacity since the institution was converted from a Polytechnic to University in 2016.

Mr. Samuel Ankama Obour and Mr. Prince Menzo have also been serving in their respective

Positions prior to their confirmation by the University’s Governing Council. Their appointments took effect from 1st September 2019.

Management of the Sunyani Technical University will soon announce the date for the investiture of the new Vice Chancellor.