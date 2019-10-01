B5 Plus, DPS International Hold Blood Donation Exercise

The leading steel and iron manufacturing company, B5 Plus in collaboration with DPS Intl Ghana organized a Blood Donation Camp on the premises of DPS on Saturday, the 28th of September 2019 from 9 am to 5 pm. This noble mission aimed at supporting the National Blood Service.

The exercise was a part of the two organizationsâ€™ corporate social responsibility.

The CEO of B5 Plus, Mr Mukesh Thakwani along with his better half, Mrs. Tanya Thakwani and their son Vishal Thakwani and the staff of B5 Plus and the teachers and students of DPS International, availed themselves for the voluntary blood donation.

A 12-member medical team from the National Blood Service (Southern Area) conducted the exercise that lasted for about five hours.

Heading the medical team was Abigail Osei Nyarko, who doubles as the Recruitment Officer, National Blood Service, Southern Area.

About 50 pints of blood was raised at the end of the exercise. It was an enriching learning experience for the students of DPS International who are aspiring to pursue medicine in their higher studies.

Ms Nyarko told the media on the sidelines of the exercise that donors were also screened for ailments hepatitis, blood pressure, HIV/AIDS, asthma, among others.

Mr Thakwani remarked that B5 Plus and DPS International have committed themselves to give back to society.

He further added that both B5 Plus and DPS International cherished making positive impacts in the lives of people they are associated with through such noble missions.

About DPSI Ghana

DPS International Ghana was founded in September 2010 by renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Mukesh Thakwani, under the aegis of Delhi Public School a chain of schools all around the globe known for its holistic education.

Mr Thakwani's mission is to champion the cause of education in the West African sub-region, by providing a world-class educational system.

DPS International, Ghana is affiliated to the University of Cambridge International Examinations and Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi (CBSE).

About B5 Plus Ghana

B5 Plus Ghana Limited was established about 20 years ago with its corporate headquarters at Kpone near Tema, and was initially importing steel and iron from Cote dâ€™ Ivoire and South Africa, but has grown to the stage where it now exports to other countries.

In November 2018, the company supported the Ghanaian governmentâ€™s One District One Factory initiative with the establishment of an $80 million steel factory at Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.

B5 Plus Limited operates in all the 15 Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) nations.

The companyâ€™s principal product is steel products which come in seven major categories such as mild steel, high tensile & iron rods, galvanized products, stainless steel, marine & mining, roofing & nails, and concrete & fencing.

Its vision is to become the worldâ€™s steel industry benchmark through the excellence of its people, its innovative approach and overall conduct.

B5 Plus employs about 10,000 people in Ghana and numerous others across West Africa.