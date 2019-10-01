South Africa – Based Ghanaian Church Supports Orphans, Widows

A South Africa – based Ghanaian church, Prince Emmanuel Church has donated an undisclosed amount of money and items worth thousands of South Africa Rand to orphans and widows in the church.

The church located at Kroonstad in the Free State province in South Africa made the donation on Sunday, 29th September, 2019 when they (church) held a thanksgiving service for the orphans, widows and to commemorate the parents who have passed away.

Speaking to PRESS RADIO, the Head Pastor of the Church, Pastor Isaac Yeboah stated that “the church found it necessary to extend a hand to orphans and widows because the Bible says in James 1:27 that Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.

He added that Prince Emmanuel Church, sees orphans and widows as important people in the society and that, at regular intervals, they need to reach out to them to make them know their worth in society particularly those in the church.

Pastor Isaac Yeboah expressed the hope that the donation would go a long way to solve some of their challenges.

He used the opportunity to call on the general public, institutions, and individuals to also help the needy in their society.

As part of the church activities, the leaders of the church in all the branches were ordained.

He urged them to be God fearing, dedication to duty, faithful and spread the gospel to win more souls for Christ and open new branches to promote the work of God.

