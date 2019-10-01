Breast Cancer: Dr. Wiafe Addai calls for increment of awareness creation

President of Breast Care International (BCI), Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai

The President of Breast Care International (BCI), Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai has called for the increment of awareness creation on the threat breast cancer poses to women in the developing countries, particularly Ghana.

She said most women in Ghana are yet to come to terms that the disease exists, it is preventable, curable and hence the need to reach out to them through outdoor programmes that offer free medical screening and education.

Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, who is the CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals in Kumasi and Accra made call in a press statement issued and signed in Kumasi on Monday, September 30, 2019, to mark the celebration of ‘Pink Month’ in October.

October every year has been declared as a ‘Pink Month’, a period dedicated to create awareness about the breast cancer around the world.

“The month-long celebration reflects the importance and premium placed on the disease worldwide, hence the annual campaign taking place in October, involving thousands of organizations, Breast Care International, BCI, inclusive,” the Chairperson of the Ghana Cancer Board noted.

BCI GHANA WALK FOR THE CURE 2019, CAPE COAST

The statement also said the annual BCI Walk for the Cure, which is of the theme “Early Detection, is the Best Protection”, is scheduled to take place in Cape Coast, the central regional capital, will climax series of activities lined up for the celebration.

“The climax of the series of activities to mark the month-long celebration will be the BCI GHANA WALK FOR THE CURE, in the Central regional capital, Cape Coast, on October 12, where a record crowd of about fifty-thousand, is scheduled to walk across the principal streets of the city, to create awareness about the disease,” the statement emphasized.

At the National level, BCI, traditionally, is leading the celebrations with programmed health events, which feed into similar commemorative events in countries across the world, according the statement.

“Civil society organizations, schools, and religious denominations, among others, will converge on the Coastal city on October 12, for another memorable walk yet, all in a bid to enhance the health of our women, and by extension, increase production and secure families”, the statement echoed.

Dr. Wiafe, whose two pro-poor health institutions combined efforts has driven down breast cancer statistics while celebrating survivorship to the admiration and relief of many declared that “we have through this annual event, firmly placed Ghana on the global map as a friendly destination for health tourism, bringing in hundreds from across the globe annually for the flagship program.

Source: otecfmghana.com/Francis Appiah