Ghana Job Fair, 2019: Kumasi Edition Set For November

Thousands of job seekers are expected be linked to employers as part of the ‘Ghana Job Fair, 2019: Kumasi Edition’.

The fair which is scheduled for November follows a very successful one held in Accra which brought over 4,000 job seekers under one roof with over 130 employers and over 1,000 vacancies.

Organizer of the fair; the Ghanaian-German Centre for jobs says employers and business organizations are already signing up to participate in the job fair.

The Coordinator of the Ghanaian-German Centre for jobs; Benjamin Woesten said “the challenges facing the youth in securing adequately paid and productive jobs after school tend to increase their vulnerability, which sometimes make them susceptible to social vices”.

He also stated that the fair aims at complementing the efforts of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asanteman Council and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations towards providing economic opportunities for the youth in the region, and especially increasing access to labour market opportunities and entrepreneurial skills.

The Ghanaian-German Centre for jobs and Reintegration is part of the global project “Programe Migration for Development” which is commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). It seeks to support government’s effort at improving living conditions and provide opportunities to enhance job prospects. They centre operates by promoting education, training and employment opportunities.