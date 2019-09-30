Alhaji Manaf Wins Ayawaso North Constituency Primaries

The Administrator of the Ghana Hajj Board, Alhaji Manaf Osumanu Alidu has been endorsed as the NPP's Parliamentary Candidate (PC) by the party's delegates in the Ayawaso North Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

He beat the other three aspirants to lead the NPP as the party's parliamentary candidate for the 2020 general elections.

Alhaji Manaf secured 244 votes, representing 56% of the total valid vote cast to become the party's PC.

Interacting with the media, Alhaji Manaf vowed to do whatever it takes to deliver the seat to the governing NPP.

He said, "I thank the members of the Ghana hajj board for their support as well as the delegates of the party for reposing such confidence in him, which he promised to duly vindicate".

The Ayawaso North parliamentary seat which is the stronghold for the largest opposition party has seen the party's PC losing to the New Patriotic Party always (NPP) after every election.

The election of Alhaji Manaf to lead the NPP's in the constituency has been described by many political pundits as the NPP's greatest opportunity to snatch the seat from the NDC owing to his strategic candidature and growing popularity in the constituency and beyond.