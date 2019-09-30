Arrival Of Ambulances Evidence Akufo Addo Is Fulfilling Promises — Information Minister

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, says the procurement and arrival of the first badge of ambulances under government’s One Ambulance One Constituency agenda is a fulfillment of Akufo-Addo's promise to revamp the health sector.

The initiative, to him, is an indication of the good works of the Akufo Addo administration.

According to him, the procurement shows the seriousness the administration is putting to ensure President Akufo Addo delivers on all promises, in every sector of the country, to better the lives of Ghanaians.

Speaking at a press briefing in Bolgatanga on Sunday, ahead of today’s Upper East Regional Townhall Meeting, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the President and his Vice meant “business” when they made the promise to equip every constituency in the country with an ambulance.

He confirmed the arrival of the first badge of the ambulances and stated that they will soon be disbursed to the various constituencies.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said arrangements for the shipment of the remaining ambulances have been initiated and will soon be arriving in the country to make up the total number.

The Minister hinted that a process to hand over the vehicles to the Ambulance service for onward distribution to equip the county’s various district ambulance stations and a training for drivers of these ambulances is underway, adding the vehicles will be released once all the background work is complete.