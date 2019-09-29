Free Zones Boss Under Threat Over His Parliamentary Ambition

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has began investigations into alleged threats against the Chief Executive of the Ghana Free Zones Board (GFZB), Mr. Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi.

This is in connection with his ambition to contest in the New Juaben South New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary race.

The wife of Mr. Baafi allegedly received a phone call from an unknown person warning her to convince her husband to shelve the idea of contesting in the New Juabeng South race.

The caller, according to flawless sources within the CID headquarters, warned Mrs. Baafi that she would be disgraced in the media if she is unable to prevail on him to step down from the race.

The sources told ghananewsonline.com.gh that the unidentified caller threatened Mrs. Baafi that they would dig for wrong doings from GFZB against her husband and disgrace him with them.

The sources said that Mrs. Baafi was warned by the caller that they were not joking and that if her husband does not step down from the race, it will not be good for him.

According to the sources, an official report was made to the CID during the cause of last week with the recordings of the phone call as Mrs. Baafi's phone had call recording application on her phone.

The New Juabeng South seat is presently occupied by Dr. Mark Asibey-Yeboah who is also the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Finance.

Although, the NPP over the weekend held primaries to elect candidates for Orphan Constituencies, the party is yet to come out with road map for primaries in areas with sitting MPs.

There are reports from New Juabeng South that there are numerous calls from the rank and file of the NPP in the area as well as the general voters on Mr. Baafi to contest to become the NPP's Parliamentary Candidate for the 2020 election.

Per the reports, the GFZB boss is widely seen as affable, hardworking and someone who can unify the NPP in New Juabeng South towards the NPP's Agenda 2020 and beyond.