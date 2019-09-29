Gov't making political capital of foiled coup - Bagbin

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has accused government of seeking to make political capital of the recent announcement of a foiled coup plot.

The Nadowli-Kaleo legislator challenged the Akufo-Addo government to put evidence of the foiled coup before the court if it is not playing to the political gallery.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Parliamentary Press Corp workshop at Prampram, he challenged government to put the evidence before the court.

More soon...

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim