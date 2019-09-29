NPP Upper East Region Presee Statement: Operation Win All 15 In Upper East Kept Alive

Good Morning to all Patriots.

Congratulations to all our Newly elected Parliamentary Candidates(Gentlemen and Lady) across the Region and to all other Contestants.

At the close of polls yesterday, there was no vanquish but Victor which is the NPP.

To All PCs:

Extend hand of friendship to your Contenders in good faith for the sake of the bigger fight in 2020. Bear in mind you were chosen by our time tested delegates to go to Parliament and correct the ills of the non functional NDC MPs in your respective Constituencies and not merely attaining the title of a PC. You have nothing to loose in encompassing all internally opposing opinions, but to gain. Every Vote counts in 2020. We too as a Region must be counted among the best performed regions for the NPP after the 2020 elections.

To All other Contestants.

The delegates you all trusted and campaigned for their votes have spoken. You are also a Victor by standing out and expending your resources to campaign. But the delegates say this is not your time and that should not be misinterpreted. God has a purpose for everyone at the appointed time and place. You and your supporters should please get onboard the Campaigns for a united Victory. For there abound a lot of opportunities for everyone to contribute his or her quota to building a Ghana as envisaged in His Excellency the President's Vision for this Country. Pettiness and mistrust within supporters should be done away with and Confidence in each other prevail. The discerning delegates are watching and your Contribution to the Victory or otherwise of the respective Candidates would not go unnoticed.

To Party Executives.

The Delegates that gave you their trust to lead have spoken again in respect of the Parliamentary Primaries. Let's all Respect their decision and close ranks quickly for Victory 2020. We were elected on the grounds that we would deliver our respective Parliamentary seats. All should be guided by that and quickly reconcile within and without for unity of Purpose. After Yesterday's Primaries all of us should be fired up for Victory 2020.

To the NDC:

NPP has come of age in this Region and are battle Ready to Clear all the Parliamentary seats in the Region.That is simply unstoppable. The era where lies and deceit were used to win elections is over. This Region has being the prime beneficiary of the lofty pro poor policies of His Excellency the President. Hence the Good people of this Region would reciprocate that gesture by Voting massively for the NPP both Parliamentary and Presidential, come 2020. We are Ready for the Competently incompetent one and his allies. The Good people of this Region shall outrightly reject you come 2020.

Long Live Ghana,Long Live His Excellency the President of the Republic, Long Live NPP.

Dr. Moses K. Atinga

Regional First Vice Chairman, NPP, UE.