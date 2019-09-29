Dzorwulu: Building Collapse Kill Two, Six Others Injured

Two people are reported dead and others six injured after a new school building block for the Dzorwulu Primary and JHS School collapsed on them.

The timely intervention of firefighters and Police Officers saved more workers from further injuries.

The Senior Officer for the Urban Search Rescue Team at NADMO, Yaw Kiatchery told Citi News that the entire structure will be pulled down to prevent a similar occurrence in the future.

“Six people were retrieved and sent to the hospital. The seventh one died on the way and the eighth one died here so looking at the structure and the cracks that have developed into the structure there is no way we can leave the structure standing.”

“It will become a death trap to any person who will be passing around the place so there is the need to pull down the structure and that is why we have taken a decision with the help of the Police officer and the MCE to pull down the structure and that is what we are doing.”

—citinewsroom