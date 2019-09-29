I Feel Ghanaians Have Been Betrayed By Their Own Government -Martin Amidu

Martin Amidu and David Ampofo

Ghana's first Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, sat across from David Ampofo in his first exclusive interview, since assuming the office. During the 45 minutes long interview, the Citizen Vigilante spoke passionately about his attempt to fight corruption and here are the Top Ten Talking points.

Everybody is looking at me. I feel Ghanaians have been betrayed by their own government. At 68, I don't care if they take me out. There are many things I could do, which I can't do! I don't offer advice when you don't ask. In a Bipartisan manner, there have been attempts to sabotage my work. You don't tie my hand behind my back and say I'm a poor boxer. Corruption is a crime undertaken by 2 parties in secrecy. You can't fight corruption, without the leadership cracking the whip. Do we intend to fight corruption or do we want to create the appearance of fighting corruption?

You can catch the explosive conversation here: