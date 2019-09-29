Central Regional Youth Wing Congratulates Newly Selected Parliamentary Candidates

I, on behalf of the Central Regional Youth Wing Wish to congratulate the four newly selected parliamentary candidates in the four orphan constituencies of the region.

*Pro. Kwesi Nyankah - Agona East*

*Dr. Rashid Kwesi Etuaful - Ajumako Enyan Esiam*

*Hon. Ernest Arthur - Cape Coast South*

*Dr. Samuel Joe Acquah - KEEA*

Indeed, the party's journey of capturing these seats in addition to the 19 existing ones has already commenced and wish all especially, the loosing candidates and their supporters to rally behind the selected candidates to ensure that the region's vision of winning all the 23 seats is materialized.

The Youth Wing is poised to ensure that the NPP establish itself as a solid political tradition in the region as pertains in the Ashanti and the Eastern regions of Ghana.

We once again say ayekoo to all the Selected Candidates and wish them well in their journey to becoming Members of Parliament.

Congratulations

_*Signed*._

*Anthony Paa Kwesi Sackey*

*Central Regional Youth Organizer*

(0244308448)