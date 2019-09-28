GTA Calls For More Public Interest In Tourism

Ghanaians have been charged to cherish and take serious interests in the development and management of the numerous tourism sites in the country. Over twenty-five sites have been identified for development in the Bono, Ahafo and Bono East Regions alone of which fifteen (15) are not active, and the Ghana Tourism Authority is seeking to popularize and develop for tourists’ attractions.

The Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority for Bono, Ahafo and Bono East Regions Joseph Appia-Agyei with his team of staff in a public sensitization outreach, challenged citizens, especially indigenes and natives of the area to develop and demonstrate great deal of interest and passion in projecting and exposing the indigenous tourism sites to the outside world. This, he noted, would augment the tireless efforts of the Authority to increase patronage and income for economic growth and development.

Mr. Appia-Agyei disclosed that as part of their commitment to make the area a well-developed tourism hub, his outfit has submitted a proposed list of three sites (one from each region) for consideration and development. He further noted that the newly upgraded Kintampo Mighty Waterfalls has begun yielding the expected results, hence the need to develop the others.

Highlighting the successes chalked further, Appia-Agyei hinted that 20, 815 direct and indirect jobs have been created in the area while 129, 938 jobs in the tourism industry nationwide with the aim of tackling the challenges outlined in the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs). He stressed calls to development partners and other private investors to invest in the tourism sector with the assurance of recouping their investments.

There were talk show programmes on some selected radio stations in the region, such as Space 88.7 FM, J – Life 95.5 fm, Suncity 97.1, and a host of others. The public had the opportunity to ask questions and contribute to the programme through a phone-in segment.

The public education also took the Regional GTA team to the streets and had a personal interaction with members of the public on the importance and benefits of tourism in the country with the global theme “Tourism and Jobs, A Better Future for All”. This year’s United Nations World Tourism Day celebration seeks to address unemployment and also enhance socio-cultural political values of the country as Ghana commemorates 400 years of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans thus “Year Of Return, 2019”. Its purpose is to foster awareness among the international community on the contribution of tourism and its economic value.