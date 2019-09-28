NPP Primaries: Prof. Yankah Wins Agona East

The Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah, has emerged victorious in the New Patriotic Primary in Agona East in the Central Region today.

He beat Prince Yaw Essah, a Chartered Accountant and Tourism Development Fund Administrator at the Ghana Tourism Authority and Dr Kennedy Abrokwa, an Economics Lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Prof. Kwesi Yankah polled 267 votes, Prince Yaw Essah polled 127 votes and Dr. Ken Abrokwa polled 175 votes.

One ballot was rejected.

The seat is currently occupied by the NDC’s Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr.

—citinewsroom