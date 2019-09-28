144 New Engineers Inducted

The President of Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE), Ing Alexander Leslie Ayeh, has inducted 144 Engineers at the 23rd Induction ceremony held at the Engineers Centre, Roman Ridge, Accra.

Administering the swearing of oath for inductees, the President of GhIE reminded the new Engineers that they have been selected based on vigorous training that is based on Knowledge, Ethics, Leadership and Service.

Ing. President Leslie Ayeh assured the newly inducted Engineers that “the Institution would not leave them as orphans but, like any other good parent, we shall be monitoring you to ensure that the image of this institution is upheld at all times”.

Giving a word of advice to the Immediate Past President (IPP) of GhIE, Ing. Steve Amoaning-Yankson entreated the young engineers to sharpen their appetite for reading.

“See, the present world population is only 7% of all humans who have traversed the planet Earth, and this includes all our departed heroes such as Newton and Einstein, whose accomplishments are buried in books. It is, without a doubt that the dead out-number the living by a ratio of 14:1, so we ignore the accumulated experience of such a critical mass at our own peril”, IPP Ing Amoaning-Yankson explained.

In his closing remarks, the Executive Director of GhIE, Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong informed the gathering that at the 6th UNESCO Africa Engineering Week and 4th Africa Engineering Conference held last weekend in Zambia, the Continental Engineering body, FAEO expressed appreciation to the United Nations for declaring 4th March each year as World Engineering Day to be celebrated by all countries. The maiden celebration is scheduled for 4th March 2020.

He also admonished the newly inducted Engineers to take their Continuous Professional Development (CPD) seriously and ensure that a minimum of 18 points is earned by each member every year to be of good standing with the Ghana Institution of Engineering and to ensure renewal of their certification to practice.

The Chairman of the membership committee, Ing. Kwabena Bempong stated that out of the total of 153 candidates who participated in the examination, 144 candidates were successful, representing a pass rate of 94.1%, including one candidate from Washington DC, USA. The inductees include 37 Civil Engineers, 23 Mechanical/Agric/Marine Engineers, 8 Chemical/Mining Engineers and 73 Electrical/Electronic Engineers”. Ing Bempong announced.

Inductees who excelled in their various divisions were presented with a special award. They were: Ing. David Appiah for the Chemical/Mining division; Ing. Michael Owusu for the Civil Technical division; Ing. Emmanuel Oneistmous Ackon for the Electrical/Electronic division and Ing. Dr. William Amponsah of the Mech/Agric/Marine division.

