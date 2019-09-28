ModernGhanalogo

28.09.2019 NPP News

NPP Primaries: Former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko Votes In Lower Manya Krobo

By News Desk
Emmanuel Boakye Agyarko casting his ballot

A total of 708 delegates in the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency of the Eastern Region are casting their ballot in the NPP parliamentary primaries.

Among the delegates is former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, who has since cast his ballot.

He was spotted monitoring the process before voting.

Voting was delayed due to the sorting out of ballot papers.

The contestants are Samuel Nuertey, the Deputy Eastern Regional Minister and Linda Adadevoh.

---Daily Guide

