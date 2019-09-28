Developer Student Clubs Powered By Google Launched At Dominion University College

Google Developer Program, an initiative powered by Google Developers aimed to enhance the mobile & web development skills of College/University students by forming various community groups globally known as, Development Students Clubs (DSC), has been launched at Dominion University College.

Shadarack Inusah has been selected as a Committed Student Lead for the academic year. He is one amongst many leads across Ghana who will be training fellow students about new technical trends.

From beginners to advanced developers, DSC will give access to Dominion University College students to collaborate and solve local business troubles in a peer-to-peer learning environment. It is intended to be a space for students to learn and collaborate as they solve mobile and web development problems.

Developer Student Clubs (DSC) are community groups for students from any academic background in their undergraduate or graduate term. By joining a DSC, students build their professional and personal network, get access to Google developer resources, and work together to build solutions for local problems in a peer-to-peer learning environment.

The webcasts, Tech Talks, certifications, and solution development activities will act as a great tool for students to multiply their professional network by utilizing the Google developer resources.