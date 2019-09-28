NPP Primaries: Voting Delayed In Somanya

In the Yilo Krobo Constituency of the Eastern Region, voting in the NPP parliamentary primaries which was expected to start at 9 am was yet to start as at 11:00am.

It is not clear what has delayed the voting process as delegates who came from far got stranded at the Somanya Community Center.

About 736 delegates are expected to cast their ballots.

The race is between the Deputy Regional NADMO Director, Eric Tetteh, and Francis D. Appertey, a businessman.

The Yilo Krobo Parliamentary seat has been one of the opposition National Democratic Congress’s strongholds in the Eastern Region since 1992.

---Daily Guide