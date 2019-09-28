NPP Primaries: Confusion At Amasaman Over Aspirant’s Injunction

While voting is currently ongoing nationwide to elect parliamentary candidates for orphan constituencies of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2020 polls, there is confusion at the voting centre in Amasaman following an in injunction on the process.

One of the aspirants within the Amasaman constituency, Rockson Adu Boahen, secured an interlocutory injunction to stop the exercise after he was disqualified from the contest.

Although the Chairman of the NPP at the Amasaman Constituency in Greater Accra, Michael Ofori Asante confirmed that the primary has been called off, officials of the Electoral Commission are bent on going ahead with the election.

“It’s not a question of might not happen, it is not happening. One of the aspirants has placed an interlocutory injunction on the election. Earlier, a copy of the letter had been placed at the regional level. So I had a call from the national director of elections that we should hold on with the election. We have our copy of the injunction. The court is expected to hear the case on October 11, 2019,” he told Citi News in an interview.

But officials of the EC in the constituency said they have not been served with the writ and hence would go ahead and organize the election.

One of the aspirants, Clement Wilkinson, following the confusion urged NPP delegates not to leave the centre yet.

“I’m appealing to everybody not to go home. We are going to vote today. I want you to pick your phone, call your people who are not yet here to come and vote. We haven’t heard anything from the national office. According to the Electoral Commission, they haven’t received anything from the national head office of the NPP. So they are going to conduct the election today until the party’s head office tells them otherwise,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Amasaman District Police Commander Sup. Fredrick Kojo Asare Mensah says his officers will be stationed here to ensure order as the election has been officially called off.

---citinewsroom