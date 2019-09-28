Solash Foundation Completes Lighting, Road And Drainage Project In Ofankor

As part of the mandate of Solash Foundation in creating a better community and also eradicating poverty in the society, the foundation embarked on a community project to construct and rehabilitate roads and drainage for the people of Ofankor in the Greater Accra region.

The construction of a 160m long and 600Mm U–drainage, which cost one hundred and seventy thousand, four hundred and fifty-seven dollars and forty-eight cents USD170,457.48 was fully funded by Solash Foundation.

The foundation also installed twenty (20) street lights along the same stretch to aid visibility at night.

This decision was necessitated due to the recent flooding that was experienced during the rainy season this year. The community has been facing this problem for a while known due to the poor drainage system in the community.

The CEO of Solash Foundation and Solash Entertainment, Solomon Nii Kotoku Ashong popularly known as Solash in his address to the community during the construction retreated how the issue of rain flows has been a problem for the community.

He also urged the people of the community to manage their waste so it doesn’t choke the drainage.

Solash Foundation is a non-profit charity organization which seeks to promote the general wellbeing and the development of Ghanaians through humanitarian work; implement and enhance programs and activities that would benefit the communities