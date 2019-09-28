Ghanaians Urged To Study In US, Learn The Best Practices And Return Home Better

The Cultural Affairs Officer of the US Embassy in Ghana, Elizabeth Ategou has said the whole idea of holding the "EducationUSA College Fair" is to increase the number of Ghanaians who want to pursue their studies in the US.

Speaking at this year’s "EducationUSA College Fair" on September 27, 2019 at the Presbyterian Senior High School (Presec), Legon Mrs Ategou said the US universities are very open and welcoming to Ghanaian students.

"We will like to see the number of Ghanaian students studying in the United States increase,” she stated.

Elizabeth Ategou added that they also want Ghanaian students "to go and learn another culture and come back and apply what they learned in the United States and make Ghana’s future awesome.”

On his part, the Headmaster of Presec, Mr. David Odjidja indicated that the fair is a very real opportunity for students to be exposed to the processes and requirements for admissions particularly into universities outside. "So it’s a conscious thing that we do here. And this is mainly for US universities.”

He continued, “So it’s one thing that we think that academically it’s of immense help for the students and that’s why we encourage them to do…already some of them have expressed interest and we think that this is an opportunity for them to get the necessary information they need for such admission requirements and we know that definitely when they complete here some of them will get the opportunity…”

Some of the students made some observations during the fair. “So far so good. It’s a nice thing. I’ve been able to interact with some schools and I’ve been able to know more about the universities in US… I think I have to push further so that I’ll be able to enter one of these universities,” a General Arts students noted.

Another student said, “I see this as a very great programme because from my observations I know that most students in Ghana wish to study abroad but most of us do not know the requirements but this programme has enlightened us.”

A teacher at the fair explained that, “…we have representatives who are educating the students on the various programmes and then scholarship opportunities available for them to further their education…they are able to explain to patrons the various programmes…”

There were representatives from 48 colleges and universities from the US who came for the EdUSA fair and interacted with students and others about their offers and opportunities students stand to choose from to study in the US.

Some Senior High Schools in attendance were the host, Presec, Accra Girls Senior High, Accra High Senior High, Morning Star International School among others.