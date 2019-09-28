Bawumia To Host Civil Servants At 2nd Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards

Ghana’s Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is set to host leading public sector officials at the 2nd edition of Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards( APSCA) scheduled to hold at the plush Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra from 23rd to 24th October, 2019

H.E, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has confirmed his attendance of the second edition of the African Public Sector Awards (APSCA 2019), and will be declaring the conference open with a Keynote Speech

Dubbed “Enhancing Public Sector efficiency through Digitization”, the 2019 APSCA will provide a platform for professionals to share insights on industry trends, business strategies and policies and articulate how African Ministries, department and agencies can work towards building a robust economy.

The event will see leaders in the public and private sectors from across Africa converging to discuss key issues pertaining to public interest, share best practices, experiences and provide opportunities to build partnerships

The forum serves as a capacity building tool and strengthens policies and decision-making in the public sector.

The conference will have various discussion forums tackling topics such as, Leadership & Stewardship in Public Sector, New Directions in Public Sector Policy: Removing Barriers to Growth And Innovation, Driving Efficiency through Welfare Reforms in the Public Sector, Embedding Good Governance in the Public Sector, Removing Barriers to Growth and Innovation In Public Sector Service Delivery, Innovating government with disruptive technologies like Big Data, Open Data, Cloud, AI, Machine Learning and more, Investing in data to harness greater insights from citizens to improve service delivery and create a “citizen-centric” outlook, The Present and Next Revolution: How digitization is redefining everything in Public Sector and Adoption of Holistic Approach to Gender Equality In Public Service Development And Growth.

Instinct Wave; CEO, Mr. Akin Naphtal expressed his excitement about the support from the office of the Vice President. “The conference is in alignment with the government’s vision of a Ghana beyond aid, which is firmly anchored on the use of technology for accelerated development. We will unveil other speakers very soon.” He said

Co-Locating With The 2nd Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards is the African Local Government Forum which will bring together local government policy makers, practitioners and other stakeholders to discuss policy developments, share and learn about new ideas, policy thrusts, and innovative solutions to help councils and local governments improve their processes and services to citizens.

The conference will be crowned with an awards dinner which will honour outstanding public sector agencies and leaders that have demonstrated excellence in their contribution to growing Africa’s economy.

Expected to attend are public and private sectors’ decision makers as well as other stakeholders from Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.

APSCA 2019 is a unique opportunity for Africa’s most influential public sector personalities and business decision-makers to network at a sumptuous evening of fine dining and entertainment.