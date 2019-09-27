Stop Selling Pamphlets To Students — Poly Lecturers Banned

Prof Kwadwo Adinkra-Appiah

THE VICE chancellor of Sunyani Technical University (STU), Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah has barred lecturers from selling pamphlets on campus.

Prof Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appaih announced the ban during a meeting he held with heads of departments of the institution including the Student Representative Council (SRC) yesterday, on developmental projects to be embarked on in the university. He said the no handout policy was a directive from the National Accreditation Board to various universities in the country.

He explained that the no hand out policy had become necessary because some lecturers were making handouts selling a pre-condition for students passing their examinations. The National Accreditation Board which is the regulator of tertiary institutions has therefore written a directive that, henceforth, no lecturer should sell pamphlets to undergraduates. 'The students must be taught to learn the skills of research and not to be spoon-fed by the selling of these handouts', he noted.

The directive however, did not go down well with most students and lecturers when DAILY GUIDE spoke to them on the issue. A chat with some students from Hospitality and Tourism Department of STU indicated they were not happy with the intervention from the National Accreditation Board, since measures to enhance research and learning are not in place. For instance, a student who gave his name only as David said there were inadequate projectors and other teaching and learning materials to improve teaching and learning especially when class sizes are large.

The pro-Vice Chancellor of STU, Justice Solomon Korantwi-Barimah, in response, said lecturers as a result of the directive had been directed to use projectors to teach. Thus from this Monday, all departments would receive new projectors to kick start power point presentations'. He further stated that management should have implemented the policy last year but due to certain issues, implementation delayed to this year. There will be sanctions for the school authorities if we failed to uphold the directive.

Chairman for the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana, Dr. Nelkon who spoke to DAILY GUIDE on phone said lecturers are ready to give off their best to raise critical thinkers as products of universities.

