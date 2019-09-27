Ablakwa Donate Laptops To 60 ICT Teachers In North Tongu

Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has presented laptop computers to 60 ICT facilitators to help improve teaching and learning in his constituency.

The gesture which costs the legislator more than Ghc100,000 is to support the teaching and learning of the subject in 55 public Junior High Schools and five Senior High Schools within the constituency.

The former Deputy Education Minister posted on Facebook:

“Having donated 60 laptop computers valued at some GHS100,000.00 to ICT teachers earlier today in my beloved constituency, we can boldly say that for this academic year there will be no ICT teacher or Computing Facilitator as they are now called in any of our 55 public JHS and 5 SHS without laptops.”

“Let's preserve this golden partnership and deliver quality education for our dear children,” he added.

Below are some photos:

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Jerry Tsatro Mordy