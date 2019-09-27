EGC Moves To Establish Utility Telco Business

Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana(ECG), Engineer Samuel Boakye-Appiah has hinted that his outfit would establish a Utility Telco Business by the end of 2019.

According to him, the business is currently in its pilot phase.

He said this at the opening ceremony of the 2019 Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Africon Conference in Accra. The theme for the conference is "Powering Africa's sustainable energy for all Agenda". The conference brought various engineers from across the African continent to Accra to discuss and share ideas in that field.

Ing. Samuel Boakye-Appiah revealed that the outfit is exploring the possibility of re-using its power infrastructure assets to establish a Utility Telco Business.

He explained that the move is in line with modern trends in supporting the government of Ghana’s Digitization Agenda.

“This will be in partnership with other telecom operators. We want to enter into what we call the Utility Telecom Business and the deployment of fiber is enabling infrastructures that will enable us achieve that objective,” Ing. Boakye-Appiah stated.

Chairman of IEEE, Ghana Sector, Dr. George Eduful said it will aid African countries in sharing ideas to support each other’s drive.

“When we have a conference like this, we have different students coming together, researchers coming also to bring solutions they have solved from the various countries,” he stated.