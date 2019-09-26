W/R: Tullow Ghana Engage Chiefs, Queen Mothers

Tullow Ghana Limited as part of efforts to forge and strengthen its relationship with the People in the Communities within which it operates, has held a Stakeholder Engagement forum in the Western Region.

Present at the engagement were Executives of Tullow Ghana Limited and the Chiefs and Queen Mothers of the Western Region House of Chiefs.

Since it began its operations in the Country, Tullow Ghana Limited has remained committed to the six coastal districts in the Western Region. The Company does this through constant engagement with its Stakeholders as well as various Social Economic Initiative projects and programs that are aimed at adding value to the lives of the people living in the communities Tullow operates in.

Speaking at the Engagment Forum, Director - Sustainability, External Affairs and Local Content, Tullow Ghana Limited, Cynthia Lumor said, “Tullow believes that Stakeholder Management is part of doing good business. That is why on an annual basis we engage the Chiefs and Queen Mothers. The reason is, the chiefs are the custodians of the land in which we base a lot of our operations. We update them every year on what is happening with the Company and the industry and then listen to their concerns.”

Tullow's Social Economic Initiatives are centered on education, health, water, sanitation and infrastructure and also undertakes activities at the national level. As part of plans to strengthen the relationship between the Company and the people, Tullow instituted the annual engagement with Chiefs and Queen Mothers in the Western Region.

President of the Western Region House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Gyebi II said, “Stronger engagement and collaboration is needed to forge a lasting relationship with exploring Companies like Tullow. Effective discussions with the people is necessary to help avert conflict with resource communities and exploring companies and ensures that development in these communities is attained.”

The forum gave both parties the opportunity to assess projects the Company is undertaking and to seek inputs from the Chiefs on how to improve on them and to share information on Tullow's operations.