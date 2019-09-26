Second Edition Of African Sports Tourism Summit Held

The 2nd edition of the African Sports Tourism Summit 2019 was held on the 19th of September, 2019 at the Monarch Hotel in Accra.

The event brought together sports and tourism stakeholders to exchange ideas and come up with mechanisms to sell sports in Africa through tourism.

The summit witnessed a vigorous exchange of ideas and strategies on how best the continent can increase her chances of using sports as a hub to sell tourism.

All the keynote speakers delivered contributory content to support the course of the event.

Abi Ijasanmi, Director for African Operations at DiamondAir who is noted for negotiating for basketball players in Europe/America and a consultant on London Olympics 2012, contributed insightful ideas from her knowledge and experiences from hug tourism and sports events.

She made points on how African nations could benefit economically through sports tourism.

Geoff Wilson, a Board Member of Tourism Northern Ireland and consultant to FIFA, FIBA and UEFA who delivered an excellent presentation through Skype used Northern Ireland’s strategy as an example for driving arrivals using sports and how interagency relationship has made the country a preferred destination in international sports.

He went on to suggest applicable strategies to Africa countries.

Kwadwo Antwi, CEO of Ghana Tourism Development Company, Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority and Ben Nunoo Mensah , President of Ghana Olympic Committee were on seat at the Olympic Roundtable.

They intensively discussed the existing collaborative efforts between the LOC and tourism players.

"The Ghana-Centre of the World Golf Tournament which we have initiated is the manifestation of our commitment towards promoting Tourism through Sports", the CEO of Ghana's agency charged with Tourism Development, Mr. Kwadwo Odame Antwi said.

Kwesi Hayford, President of Ghana eSports Association, also delivered a concept paper on the opportunities in eSports and added a new perspective to the subject of sports tourism.