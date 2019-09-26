Otumfuo Osei Tutu settle the impasses in Asanteman Association In the USA

Otumfuo Osei Tutu the Asantehene on his recent trip made a major breakthrough in settling disputes between the various Asanteman associations in the United States.

Over the last couple of years, there have been incidents of fractures among the traditional leaders in the various Asanteman Associations in the United especially New York, Washington DC, Ohio, and many others.

The Asanteman traditional rulers are voted on to power for fours with a chance to run for an additional term. The traditional Chiefs perform a range of ceremonial functions in their communities including mediating in family and domestic issues, marital conflicts as well as play pivotal roles in seeking assistance for Ghanaian immigrants trying to find their feet in the community.

They also mobilize funds for scholarships for needy school children in Ghana.

All the regional chiefs play traditional roles within these Asanteman associations in various parts of the United States. There are such associations in North Carolina, New York, Cincinnati, Denver, Atlanta, California, Tennessee, Houston-Texas, Dallas Texas, Washington DC, Ohio, Chicago, and Canada.

Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem I, an Ashanti chief and foreign minister of the court of Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, king of the Ashanti Empire represents the Ashanti Monarch on all chieftaincy issues in the diaspora. He sits in state as the new chiefs are out doored and swear their oath of allegiance to Asanteman and the Golden stool.

In spite of the packed official engagements of Otumfuo Osei Tutu on his recent visit to the United States he delegated some of his “Abrempong” to resolve the various impasses amongst the traditional authorities in the United States

Through this effort members of Asanteman Association of Washington Dc have mended their differences and agreed to unite as one body. Most of the members who seceded from the association have agreed to come back and help in rebuilding efforts to make the Association strong.

The biggest issue of contention has been with the Asanteman Association of New York.

Nana Acheampong-Tieku the immediate past chief served a period of two four year terms at the end of which he claimed the council of elders asked him to extend his mandate until a suitable person was found to replace him.

This action incurred the displeasure of some members of the Association who prevailed on him through the Tepahene yet these efforts were unfruitful.

They went further to take the matter to the New York Supreme Court since the association was a registered entity in New York.

The court referred the case back to a team of arbiters to resolve it through the constitution binding the association.

The displeased group took a daring step to form a rival association and elected a new Chief to steer the affairs of the association.

Nana Atakora Amaniampong therefore sworn in as a rival Asantefoohene of New York to replace Nana Acheampong Tieku who had refused to step down. The Tepahene was dispatched by Otumfuo to come to the United States to resolve the impasse.

The Tepahene ruled that he was giving Nana Tieku a period of six months ending in the first week of December to step down to give way for Nana Atakora Amaniampong to begin his reign.

This did not go down well with Nana Acheampong Tieku’s faction so they sent a protest letter to Otumfuo but before receiving a response Nana Tieku and his loyalists installed a rival chief in the person of Nana Kwabena Amakye as Nana Tieku’s replacement. New York, therefore, has two rival chief elects.

On his recent visit to the United States Otumfuo summoned both groups to Maryland and delegated his linguist, Baffour Kantikrachi, Nana Agyemang Badu, Otumfuo's Atipimhene, with Nana Boakye Ansah Debrah, Asokore Mamponghene presiding.

At the Initial meeting on Tuesday, September 18th, 2019, Nana Tieku presented his case and officially informed the gathering that he had stepped down as the Asantefuohene of New York. The litigants were therefore dispersed as tempers were rising.

After the Wukudae festival with Otumfuo Osei Tutu on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, the factions reconvened before the council of elders delegated by Otumfuo.

The council ruled that it was not proper for Nana Tieku to extend his mandate when his term of office ended. There was no such constitutional provision in place for that.

Also not until a substantive chief steps down and hands over to the incoming chief it is out of place to install a new chief.

In considering the above issues Nana Boakye Ansah Debrah declared that per Otumfuo’s ruling the installation of both rival chiefs were annulled.

To move forward in that perspective the entire association should be brought back together as one body to pave the way for new nominations and subsequent elections.

At this point, the New York Asantefoohene’s position is vacant with prospective candidates now canvassing for votes and reorganizing their campaign teams to pave the way for new elections in the next three months

Before the meeting of make or break at Otumfuo's residency in, there was a rumor going around that Nana Tieku's administration had met Otumfuo's Lindquist Baffour Kantanrakyi in the Lexington Hotel in New York where an exchange of hefty cash was given to Kantanrakyi to silence Nana Amaniapong's faction.

Also one lady call Nana Abena Manu who has one daughter with Otumfuo Osei Tutu, and a defunct council of elders of Nana Tieku, was tasked to prepare all sorts of local food notably Banku, Fufuo,3to, Ampepererensah, Nkyewie, Nkanfoo, Werewere Nkwan, Abubunabu, Byadobe - Nkantekinto, Konkonte and any typical local Ghanaian dishes you may know to support the nefarious activities of Nana Tieku.

At the Church of Pentecost in Getisbug in Maryland before a teaming members of the whole Asanteman Associations in the USA were summoned to begin the meeting towards a peaceful discussions to iron out their differences, Nana Tieku's side were given a chance to present their case before Otumfuo's selection of chiefs which was presided by the " Almighty Kantanrakyi " didn't allow Nana Amaniapong's faction to present their side of the story and which nearly turned out to be a biased position of the chairman of the meeting.

But when the message gets to Otumfuo Osei Tutu that it was Nana Tieku's version of the story was presented, Otumfuo quickly ordered his subject to give a fair hearing from Nana Amaniapong's faction to balance the alarming situation for peace to prevail.

Otumfuo's instructions were talking without a hesitation which a hearing was given to Nana Amaniapong's led administration.

After a long period of deliberation, it was pronounced that the New York Asanteman has been given three months for a new election to be held to election a new Asantefuone and other chiefs.

Also a new council of elders has been formed to be headed by Daasebere Anane Amponsah.