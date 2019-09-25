African Regional Conference Of World Congress Of Families To Be Held In Accra

Family Renaissance international, a national coalition for proper human sexual right in collaboration with world Congress of families, yesterday, held a press launch ahead of this year's African regional conference which is scheduled in October.

The conference which is on the theme: "The African Family and Sustainable Development: Strong Families, Strong Nation". seeks to position Africa as a more active advocate within the global pro-family movement.

However, the conference also seeks to engage some of the best brains with the fear God from within and around the world, who have the best interest of the African continent at heart to sit in a very engaging, insightful and meaningful dialogue to look at the paradigm of the family marriage and parenting, as it was meant to be; and highlight trends that are opposing the natural family, the place and power of poverty in destroying the family unit and its values, external influences, attack on the children and the youths, and many more troubling and challenging issues bedeviling the family and come up with solutions that could serve as a policy position and drive for Africa's sustainable development.

Rev. Mrs. Catherine Onwioduokit, the Founding President of Family Renaissance International added that the activities leading up to this year's conference together with the conference itself seek to redefine and entrench the essence of the natural family as a viable solution to the dysfunction at the family level; Rather than tackle outcomes.

According to her, this conference will inspire stakeholders to consider policies that are sensitive to and have the ability to preserve the family and moral values in society.

She then urged each and everyone to make it a point to participate in this conference.

The occasion was graced by some Dignitaries to help make the event a successful one, they are; The Deputy Minister of Health, Hon. Alex Kodwo Kom Annan; Dr. Theressa Okafo, the African Regional President of World Congress of families; Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, the Former Chairman of the church of Pentecost; Lawyer Moses Foh Amoaning; the media and many more.

About African Regional Conference

African regional conference is the regional wing of the World Congress of families that holds her conference annually to dialogue on issues comforting natural families.

Venue Of The Conference

The conference will take place from October 31-November 1 2019, at the Conference Hall of the Ghana Shippers' Council Building, Ridge Enclave in Accra, Ghana.

Programme Activities

As part of activities leading up to the conference, there will be several engagements with religious bodies, legislators and policymakers, civil society and the media.

The climax of the conference will mark a walk for the Cause of the Natural Family through some principal streets of Accra on 2nd November and a Thanksgiving Service on 3rd November 2019.

Registration/ participation

Interested persons should visit this website: https://wcfaccraghana.org or call conference administrator on 0501289948/53 or via [email protected] to confirm conference participation.