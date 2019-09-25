NDC Communicators Lack Knowledge On Traditional Norms--Lecturer

A senior lecturer at the History and Political Science Studies Department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, Dr. Samuel Adu-Gyamfi has admonished the largest opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC) to school their Communications Directors on Chieftaincy issues.

According to him, the recent comments by the current communication directors of the party demonstrate their lack of knowledge on traditional norms, the situation he said has a negative effect on the party ahead of the 2020 general elections.

Speaking in an interview on Accra – based Adom FM monitored by thepressradio.com, Dr. Adu Gyamfi stated that traditional rulers play pivotal role in nation-building so politicians should not take them for granted.

The Historian observed that the role of traditional institutions in nation-building is systematically being down-played by some politicians.

To his knowledge, before the advent of colonialism, the traditional institution was a formidable force of governance in Ghana, which the people had great respect for, and the rule of law prevailed. The norms and values were upheld, while the traditional rulers had an influence on their subjects.

His comment comes after the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council in the Eastern Region has served notice to ban the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in all 940 towns and villages at Akyem Abuakwa for failing to render an unqualified apology and pacify the gods of the land.

The Akyem people believe the unsavory comment made about their chief, Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II and his subjects have brought the name of the stool into disrepute.

NDC Ashanti Regional Secretary, Kwame Zu has incurred the wrath of the chiefs and people of Akyem Abuakwa after he claimed but for the intervention of former President John Mahama, they would still be sharing water with animals.

In a related development, Former President John Mahama has accused the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, of telling lies regarding the 2016 Presidential election.

The Asantehene is reported to have recently said that he had to intervene in 2016 for Mr. Mahama, the then incumbent, to concede defeat to then opposition candidate, President Nana Akufo-Addo.

But Mr. Mahama’s former Chief of Staff and aide, Julius Debrah, in statement reacting to Otumfuo’s claim, said “I state without equivocation that the decision to concede and congratulate Nana Akufo-Addo even before the official results were declared was taken by President Mahama himself without any persuasion from any quarter,” an apparent suggestion that the powerful Asante King lied to the global community openly.