Gender Ministry Embarks On Nationwide Sensitization Tour

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection is embarking on a nationwide awareness programme in various communities to keep people abreast of its mandate, policies and programmes being undertaken.

A team from the ministry led by the Deputy Sector minister, Freda Prempeh is currently in the Tano North district of the Ahafo region holding a series of meetings with chiefs and community members to educate them about their responsibilities toward the promotion and the protection of the rights of children, couples and others.

The Deputy Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tano North, and officials of the ministry took turns to address community durbars held at Tanoso, Yamfo and Afrisipa.

At Tanoso, where community members defied a downpour to attend the programme, the Deputy Minister emphasized the need for parents to take the education and the general welfare of their children very serious and do all they can to support them to realize their full potentials.

She said the ministry’s work is not only limited to school feeding related activities, but also issues bothering on social protection, human trafficking, child-abuse, early marriage, spousal abuse and many more.

She reiterated government’s decision to begin serving all basic school pupils with cocoa drink on a pilot basis across the country.

Mrs. Freda Prempeh also announced plans by government to register all children benefitting from the National School Feeding Programme onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Mr. Mawutor Ablorh, the Director of Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation at the ministry, noted that the Gender Ministry is responsible for the protection of every child in Ghana to develop his or her full potential.

On social protection, Mr. Ablorh said orphans and people living with physical disabilities need to be given the necessary support to enable them lead decent lives and make meaningful contribution towards national development.

He described as innovation the decision by the sector minister, Cynthia Morrison and her deputy, Freda Prempeh to send the ministry’s programmes and policies to the door-steps of the people.

There were presentations from the Regional directorates of the Department of Social Welfare, the Department of Gender and other officials of the ministry.