Sanitation, Education Ministry Pledged Support For WASH Project In Schools

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources says it will lend its support to the Ministry of Education in its quest of ensuring the national action on prioritizing access to Wash, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in schools are achieved.

According to the Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Patrick Yaw Boamah, the support when offered will assist the Education Ministry in restoring hope in achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) on water, sanitation and hygiene.

Speaking at a Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M - Code) in Accra, Hon Patrick Yaw Boamah said "The future of this country is strongly anchored on the healthy foundation offered to children. The lack of WASH facilities in our schools would mean a number of precious school children will be dropping out".

According to a 2018/2019 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (Mics) report, more than one in every five Households in Ghana still practice open defecation and nearly half of the poorest quintile household population practices and this practice significantly decreases with increase in wealth.

He further added that the practice of open defecation in Ghana has risen to 22percent.

The Deputy Sanitation Minister also added that the Ministry will ensure private schools in Ghana adhere to the minimum standards required in providing water and sanitation facilities in their school.

Deputy Minister of Education, Hon Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum mentioned that personal hygiene and environmental Sanitation forms part of the cirriculum of the Ghana Education Service.

He said "They are essential ingredients in the education of pupils and students in both basic and Senior High Schools".

Despite the lack of enforcement of sanitation bye-laws, the ruling government in its desire to tackle filth, believes the ministry will increase efforts to fight the canker.

"The key to fighting sanitation in Ghana is educating the citizenry on habits that can curb the situation," he stated.

The Ministry of Education believes that the responsibility in educating students on sanitation does not rely solely on government.

He commended the M-CODE for the important advocacy adding that for a healthy citizenry means people must change their attitude towards filth.

Participants who spoke to Modern Ghana lauded the Ministries for the good initiative and promised to disseminate the information to others to ensure the country is free from filth.