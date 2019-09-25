NPP Polls: Western Regional Treasurer Floors Ellembelle DCE In Opinion Poll Again

Despite the fracas, factions and uncertainty surrounding Ellembelle NPP Parliamentary Primaries, Western Regional Treasurer, Anna Horma Akaisi Horma is still leading the Parliamentary Primaries scheduled to hold on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

The latest poll numbers from the Democratic People’s Governance as at 25th September, 2019 put her 5percent above her closest contender Kwasi Bonzoh, Ellembelle District Chief Executive (DCE).

Kwasi Bonzoh appears to be gaining grounds at Aiyinasi North (14 Polling Stations) and most undecided respondents (delegates) at our last survey are likely to vote for him. This will probably increase his votes by 2 percentage points.

Although neither candidate holds a clear lead at this point, the new poll finds the Western Regional Treasurer of the party, Anna Akaisi Horma well ahead of other contenders.

Democratic People's Governance (DPG) per this latest poll can confidently predict that; if the decision of some disgruntled delegates from some 4 communities who left the camp of team Bonzoh to team Horma fails to rescind their decision, then Horma Akaisi Meizah will be the next NPP Parliamentary Candidate come Saturday.