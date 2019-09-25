Mahama Comeback In 2020 A Big Joke, Nothing To Show--NPP's Edmund Kyei

Ghana has come a long way, as we look back from where His Excellency The President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo picked up the pieces from. About three to four years ago Ghana was in a very serious economic crisis, IMF was dictating our economical pace and the worse of it was that inflation was high but through the timely intervention of our current economic management team headed by His Excellency Dr. Bawumia we have been able to regain our economic freedom and now we have a single-digit inflation, currently 7.8%.

This government has achieved a lot at a shorter period as compared to the previous administration.

Currently I can boldly say NABCO has come to cancel the famous Graduate Unemployment Association, growth rate from 3.6 to 8.2 in two years which is the lowest in past 23 years, Fight against illegal mining, restoration of nurses and teacher training allowances, commencement of one District one Factory, GDP from 167 billion to 206 billion, reduction of electricity bill and the famous Free SHS.....

I am challenging former President Mahama to bring out his policies than attacking already established policies.

Ghanaians have not forgotten about DUMSOR, we thank God The President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has solved the worrying power crisis. I want ex-President Mahama to bring out his policies on Free SHS than attacking the policy.

It's beyond imagination how the ex-President wants to come back to mess the economy again after President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo gradually solving the problems. After 8 long years of messing the economy he wants to come back, if Mahama could not transform Ghana with his 8 years mandate as President and Vice President, what exactly can he do with 4 years? Can I call it greed or NDC lack men to lead?

..Signed...

Edmund Kyei

Asokwa Constituency NPP 1st Vice Chairman

& National Communications Team Member