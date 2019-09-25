Most at times she is happy with you Until someone comes in And show her a different Meaning to happiness I wonder if it's something we do wrong That we feel too perfect to be true They know we are the right ones Yet they still prefer the wrong ones It hurts them to watch us bleed By their own claws they cut us open with So they heartlessly cut us loose To fall miserably like dried leaves At the mercies of the harsh Harmattan And Watch us bleed profusely as we suffocate From the chokes of a broken heart Only few strong men like myself Can survive this period of tormenting memories Letting go hurts, holding on kills But what if letting go lands her In the firm grips of Satan? Those are her choices and choices Must be treated with respect That is the hall mark of gentleness It is hard for me to trade her memory from my head How much more clean her name Inscribed accross my heart Sometimes ladies throw away The most perfect gentlemen And fake happiness in empty homes True love comes with a connection A divine connection from God which is unbreakable Even if we are worlds apart The mere mention of my name will bring Shivers to her spines and the thought Of her will hit me like a ray of light She feels all these but takes it as normal But it isn't, God is speaking Let love guide us back unto our lost ways For that is where true happiness resides S Kojo Frimpong (Poems from the graves) www.skojofrimpong.blogspot.com
Feels So Wrong
Until someone comes in
And show her a different
Meaning to happiness
I wonder if it's something we do wrong
That we feel too perfect to be true
They know we are the right ones
Yet they still prefer the wrong ones
It hurts them to watch us bleed
By their own claws they cut us open with
So they heartlessly cut us loose
To fall miserably like dried leaves
At the mercies of the harsh Harmattan
And Watch us bleed profusely as we suffocate
From the chokes of a broken heart
Only few strong men like myself
Can survive this period of tormenting memories
Letting go hurts, holding on kills
But what if letting go lands her
In the firm grips of Satan?
Those are her choices and choices
Must be treated with respect
That is the hall mark of gentleness
It is hard for me to trade her memory from my head
How much more clean her name
Inscribed accross my heart
Sometimes ladies throw away
The most perfect gentlemen
And fake happiness in empty homes
True love comes with a connection
A divine connection from God which is unbreakable
Even if we are worlds apart
The mere mention of my name will bring
Shivers to her spines and the thought
Of her will hit me like a ray of light
She feels all these but takes it as normal
But it isn't, God is speaking
Let love guide us back unto our lost ways
For that is where true happiness resides
S Kojo Frimpong
(Poems from the graves)
www.skojofrimpong.blogspot.com