Feels So Wrong

Most at times she is happy with youUntil someone comes inAnd show her a differentMeaning to happinessI wonder if it's something we do wrongThat we feel too perfect to be trueThey know we are the right onesYet they still prefer the wrong onesIt hurts them to watch us bleedBy their own claws they cut us open withSo they heartlessly cut us looseTo fall miserably like dried leavesAt the mercies of the harsh HarmattanAnd Watch us bleed profusely as we suffocateFrom the chokes of a broken heartOnly few strong men like myselfCan survive this period of tormenting memoriesLetting go hurts, holding on killsBut what if letting go lands herIn the firm grips of Satan?Those are her choices and choicesMust be treated with respectThat is the hall mark of gentlenessIt is hard for me to trade her memory from my headHow much more clean her nameInscribed accross my heartSometimes ladies throw awayThe most perfect gentlemenAnd fake happiness in empty homesTrue love comes with a connectionA divine connection from God which is unbreakableEven if we are worlds apartThe mere mention of my name will bringShivers to her spines and the thoughtOf her will hit me like a ray of lightShe feels all these but takes it as normalBut it isn't, God is speakingLet love guide us back unto our lost waysFor that is where true happiness residesS Kojo Frimpong(Poems from the graves)www.skojofrimpong.blogspot.com