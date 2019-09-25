Ghanaian-born US citizen who allegedly committed suicide was sacked from US Navy

A Ghanaian-born US citizen, Prince Yeboah Wiredu, who allegedly committed suicide had been sacked from the US navy in August 2017.

The deceased was a Personnel Specialist Second Class (E-5) in the U.S. Navy

A copy of the judgement obtained by JoyNews reads “the members [of the court] sentenced the appellant to 12 months’ confinement, reduction to pay grade E-1, total forfeitures for 12 months, and a dishonourable discharge.”

This was after three women came forward claiming he had forcibly had sex or sexually assaulted them between January to May 2013.

The 29-year old soldier and father of three took his life on September 11, 2019, in Bronx, New York. He married a Ghanaian woman in 2015.

Sources close to the family say Mr Yeboah Wiredu developed mental health issues after he was dishonourably discharged from the military in 2017.

He grew abusive leading to a separation from his wife who joined him in the US in 2016.

JoyNews has obtained a copy of the judgment giving details of the sexual assault.

Below is the narration from the court-martial documents.

Ms. JW and the appellant agreed to meet in person after first connecting online. On 13 January 2013, the appellant picked JW up in his car and drove her to an apartment. Once there, the appellant offered her a drink and attempted to kiss her, both of which she declined. The appellant and JW then relocated to a back bedroom so the appellant’s friend could use the living room. Once in the bedroom, the appellant disappeared into a closet, emerging minutes later naked except for a condom.

JW alleged that the appellant then sexually assaulted her by penetrating her with his penis despite her continued efforts to push him off and tell him, “please stop.”2

Both before and during the alleged assault, JW text-messaged or called two separate friends requesting they pick her up:

[JW]: Just cum get me… Babe im scared [as f***]

[Friend]: Idk wat to do. I cnt walk there

[JW]: Figure out somef-n pl2z

[Friend]: Im tryin. Tell him to take yu home

[JW]: He wont

[Friend]: Well im callin the police

[JW]: No stop

Petty Officer KR met the appellant at a house party on 25 April 2013. Petty Officer KR alleged that, after dancing, she and the appellant ended up on the floor of the apartment where she agreed to him orally penetrating her before he rubbed his penis against her leg without her consent.

Ms. SB connected with the appellant at a club on 17 May 2013 before agreeing to leave with him for an apartment. Once there, SB alleged that the appellant “started to bite [her] clothes off”4 before forcing her to engage in vaginal intercourse.

Prior to making their allegations, JW, SB and Petty Officer KR were not acquainted with each other. Based on these allegations, the government charged the appellant with two specifications of sexual assault for the incidents involving JW and SB and one specification of abusive sexual contact for the incident involving Petty Officer KR.

