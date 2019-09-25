V/R: 4 MMDCEs Fired

Government has hinted that four Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Volta Region who have been relieved of their post are yet to be made public.

According to the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, who confirmed the dismissal reports, the affected MMDCEs were notified through a letter from the Local Government Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News , Dr Letsa said there will be an official statement from the Local Government Ministry to that effect.

“I can confirm four of our MMDCEs have been relieved of their post for one reason or the other with their letters given to me on Saturday which was a public holiday but I haven’t chanced on the reasons they were asked to leave post,” he said.

The affected people are John Nelson Akorli, Ho MCE, Elvis Djampoh, Kpando MCE, David Dickson Dzopke, DCE for Agotime-Ziope and Wisdom Semanu Seneadzah Esq, Afadjato South DCE.

They have been replaced with Prosper Kofi Pi-Bansah, Ho MCE, Ernest Theophilus Quist Kpando Municipal, John Kwaku Agotime-Ziope District and James Etornam Flolu, Afadjato South.

A statement signed by the Local Government Minister urged the Regional Minister to liaise with the Regional Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation processes of the new appointees.

Below is the full statement ;

