Alleged Gov't Takeover: Suspects Charged With Conspiracy To Manufacture Arms

The three suspects in the alleged attempted plot to destabilize the country have been charged with conspiracy to manufacture arms and ammunition without lawful authority.

Additional charges of possession of explosives and firearms without lawful authority and manufacture of firearms without lawful authority were also levelled against them.

The pleas of the three, Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, Ezor Kafui and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu were however not taken by the court.

This followed a request by the prosecutors that the State was still investigating the matter and would want to continue to keep the suspects in custody.

The defence attorneys kicked against the request arguing that the State should have been ready to prosecute the case due to the number of days the accused persons were in custody.

But the magistrate, Rosemond Dodua Agyiri granted the request of the prosecution and urged prosecution to expedite their investigation.

She also directed the State to allow lawyers and family of the accused persons to have access to them.

A joint security operation last Friday led to the arrest of the three suspects after a raid on the Citadel Hospital which Dr. Mac-Palm manages.

On Monday, the government revealed that the raid foiled a plot targetted at the presidency “with the ultimate aim of destabilising the country.”

The government subsequently came out to say that three military personnel have also been arrested.

The operation followed 15 months of surveillance and gathering of evidence on the activities of the suspects.

The lawyer for the three has also said his clients have denied the allegations against them .

Victor Adawudu said on the Citi Breakfast Show that his clients knew nothing about the weapons found after a raid on the Citadel Hospital last Friday.

