Court Remands Suspected Coup Plotters

The three suspects who allegedly attempted to destabilize the country have been remanded by a district court in Accra.

The three, Managing Director of Citadel Hospital, Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, Donya Kafui (a local weapon manufacturer) and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu were charged with Conspiracy to Manufacture arms and ammunition without lawful authority, possession of explosives and firearms without lawful authority and manufacture of firearms without lawful authority.

The plea of the accused persons was however not taken by the court.

This follows a request by the prosecutors that because the state was still investigating the matter, they would want to continue to keep the accused in their custody.

The request was objected to by the defence attorneys who argued that the State should have been ready to prosecute the case if any, due to the number of days the accused persons have been with them.

But the magistrate, Rosemond Dodua Agyiri, granted the request by the prosecution and urged them to expedite their investigations.

She also directed the State to allow lawyers and family of the accused persons to have access to them.

The three persons together with some military persons, according to the Ministry of Information, had conspired to take over key state installations and the reins of government in a very elaborate plan.

The statement from the Information Ministry said the alleged conspirators had in their possession some weapons and were radicalizing some youth as part of the grand scheme.

The case has been adjourned to the 9th of October 2019.

