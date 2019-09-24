Ghana Won't Destabilise In 2020 — Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has stated that the 2020 elections will not disturb the peace of the country.

He said although the political atmosphere was going to get “hotter and hotter”, that would in no way plunge the country into confusion.

He said despite the negative picture some people posted on social media about the threat to peace, everything was standing in Ghana.

“We haven’t broken down, the country is still in one piece,” he said.

The President was addressing some Ghanaians in the United States of America (USA) at a dinner organised by Ghana’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN).

On track

In an address at a dinner organised in his honour, the President noted that “as you can imagine, from now on as the elections beckon, the atmosphere is going to get hotter and hotter and more and more things are going to be said”.

He, however, urged Ghanaians in the Diaspora who could not visit home to look for solid and accurate information for themselves to ignore the information they heard, saying it could sometimes be exaggerated.

The President who spoke under two minutes, amid cheers from the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo and guests present, said: “We are on point, we are solid and the programme is still on”.

“We are on track,” he said and urged Ghanaians in the Diaspora who had the opportunity to visit home to see things for themselves.

UN General Assembly

The President is in the US to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which is on the theme: “Galvanising multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate change action and inclusion”.

The President who is one of over 90 other Presidents attending the UNGA, will take his turn to address the assembly tomorrow, Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Promoting Ghana

Ghana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Mrs Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, in a welcome address, said the mission worked at promoting the image and vision of Ghana to the United Nations.

She said the hosting of the Presidential dinner was an annual event which was one of Ghana’s highlights during the UNGA.

She said the occasion was aimed at bringing a cross-section of the Ghanaian population in the USA together to interact with the President, take stock of issues back home, as well as recommit to the country.

Officials present

Some officials who attended the dinner included the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen; the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mrs Cynthia Maamle Morrison, and the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

Others were a Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Charles Owuraku; a Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Asenso Boakye, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr Yofi Grant.

---graphic.com.gh