Methodist Church: Northern Accra Diocese Holds 'Time With Parents' Workshop

The Northern Accra Diocese of Methodist Church, Ghana has called on parents to instill good Christian values in the children to become responsible citizens.

According to the church, a shared responsibility on the part of parents build a better home, society and country.

Speaking on the theme; 'Time With Parents; Discipling the child, what are we missing as parents', Rev Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko, a Methodist Minister at the Trinity Society Church, Madina Estates said "Although social media has its good and bad sides, it is the duty of parents to censor whatever their wards watch or access online".

Rev Fianko who doubles as Deputy Director, Engineering at the National Communications Authority (NCA) also challenged owners of the various social media platforms to control the contents they put out there.

On the new Educational Curriculum, Former Director-General of Ghana Education Service (GES), Charles Aheto-Tsegah disclosed that the new structure has introduced 'Creative Thinking Skills' which will allow students outline new and improved ways of learning.

He said "The New Educational Curriculum has seen a face-lift. Its new design has included the students, teachers and parents. This will make teaching and learning effective".

Speaking on Sexual Violence, Regional Coordinator at the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), Supt. Alice Awarikaro blamed some parents for the mess their wards find themselves in.

She noted that, "Its about time, we call a spade a spade. Teach the younger ones the correct names of the parts of the bodies and stop shying away in the name of 'Christianity' and 'Abomination."

She however sent a strong warning to rapists to desist to avoid being dealt with by the law.

An officer at the Education and Prevention Department of the Narcotics Control Board, Raphael Acquaye cautioned the youth against the use of marijuana and other harmful substances.

He stressed that "These substances are harmful to the health of human beings. You might not see or feel its effects today but it will go a long way to destroy the system in the future".

He added that the Narcotics Control Board is working hard to ensure that people dealing with illegal drugs are arrested and their activities brought to a halt.

Some attendees who spoke to Modern Ghana lauded the organisers and call for the awareness programme to be held in every district of the Methodist Church in all the 16 Regions of Ghana.