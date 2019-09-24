Volta GJA Secures Land For Media Village Project

The Volta regional chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association has been gifted four acres of land for the construction of a media village -housing project, for media practitioners across the Volta region.

The land located a few meters away from the yet to be completed Volta regional youth and sports center is donated by the Gegefe families of Dzokli clan of Adaklu Triefe.

At a short ceremony held by the family and leadership of the GJA on Monday, to officially hand over the land, Torgbui Edem III (family head of the Gegefe family) said, "I am delighted at the good works of the media in the Volta region and having learnt of the Association's 70th Anniversary and 3rd Dinner and Awards Night, I want to donate this piece of land on behalf of my family towards building a home for practitioners in the region".

He assured that the Gegefe family would add more of the land if the need be.

The Regional Chairman of the GJA, Mr. Anthony Bells Kafui Kanyi in short speech, delivered a message of appreciation for the gesture and acknowledged that, the land would be put to good use for the benefit of members of the association.

"Our joy is complete with a gift of land; it's the dream of the association to have a press center and a media village to provide accommodation for journalists in the region and as the association prepares for its 70th anniversary, Togbui Agbobada IV led us to Torgbui Edem and he agreed to come to our assistance."

Mr. Kanyi added that the GJA leadership in the region has already contacted some investors who have shown interest in developing the land.

He is optimistic work would soon begin on the land after the association's 3rd Awards and Dinner Night slated for Saturday 5th October 2019 in Ho.

The awards night is an event dedicated to celebrating excellence and commitment of media practitioners in the region.

The Chapter is the first to build a Press Centre in the country, with the first phase of the project completed and commissioned in June this year.

The facility has a bar, restaurant, office spaces, and a pavilion.